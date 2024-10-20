APA (NASDAQ:APA) PT Lowered to $29.00

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report issued on Friday. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.26% from the stock’s previous close.

APA has been the topic of several other reports. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of APA from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on APA from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on APA from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Bernstein Bank cut their price target on shares of APA from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of APA from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, APA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.18.

APA stock opened at $25.16 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. APA has a 12 month low of $22.72 and a 12 month high of $43.58. The stock has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 3.23.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.22. APA had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 32.66%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. APA’s revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that APA will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APA. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in shares of APA by 64.6% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 210,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,142,000 after purchasing an additional 82,545 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of APA by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in APA by 164.2% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its holdings in APA by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 10,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 2,470 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in APA by 2.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 34,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. 83.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

