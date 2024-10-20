Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its position in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Free Report) by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 105,952 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Apartment Investment and Management were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 9.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,001,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,756,000 after purchasing an additional 538,330 shares in the last quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. lifted its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 1,893,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,701,000 after acquiring an additional 316,790 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,878,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,568,000 after buying an additional 9,646 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 5.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 638,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,296,000 after acquiring an additional 31,052 shares during the period. Finally, Meros Investment Management LP raised its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 4.7% during the second quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 508,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,218,000 after purchasing an additional 22,789 shares in the last quarter. 83.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apartment Investment and Management Stock Up 0.6 %

AIV opened at $8.83 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Apartment Investment and Management has a 12 month low of $5.63 and a 12 month high of $9.48.

About Apartment Investment and Management

Apartment Investment and Management ( NYSE:AIV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.33). Apartment Investment and Management had a negative return on equity of 51.94% and a negative net margin of 113.14%. The business had revenue of $51.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.84 million.

Aimco is a diversified real estate company primarily focused on value add and opportunistic investments, targeting the U.S. multifamily sector. Aimco’s mission is to make real estate investments where outcomes are enhanced through our human capital so that substantial value is created for investors, teammates, and the communities in which we operate.

