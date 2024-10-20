AQR Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL)

AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 19,703 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FOSL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fossil Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,672,340 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 15,279 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Fossil Group by 3.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 581,831 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 18,764 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Fossil Group by 97.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 99,488 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 49,100 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in Fossil Group by 91.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 20,115 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 9,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Fossil Group during the second quarter worth about $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.14% of the company’s stock.

Fossil Group Stock Performance

Shares of FOSL opened at $1.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $60.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.17. Fossil Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $1.83.

Fossil Group Company Profile

Fossil Group ( NASDAQ:FOSL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The accessories brand company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $260.00 million for the quarter. Fossil Group had a negative return on equity of 45.04% and a negative net margin of 11.90%.

Fossil Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company’s products include traditional watches, smartwatches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

