AQR Capital Management LLC Makes New $50,000 Investment in ProKidney Corp. (NASDAQ:PROK)

AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProKidney Corp. (NASDAQ:PROK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PROK. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in ProKidney in the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of ProKidney by 8.8% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 76,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 6,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of ProKidney by 44.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 179,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 55,266 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.59% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Darin J. Weber sold 16,412 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total value of $41,030.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $258,700. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 41.49% of the company’s stock.

ProKidney Price Performance

Shares of PROK stock opened at $1.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $451.81 million, a P/E ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.42. ProKidney Corp. has a one year low of $1.12 and a one year high of $4.44.

ProKidney (NASDAQ:PROK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ProKidney Corp. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PROK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim began coverage on ProKidney in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of ProKidney from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of ProKidney in a report on Monday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

ProKidney Profile

ProKidney Corp., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides transformative proprietary cell therapy platform for treating various chronic kidney diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Renal Autologous Cell Therapy (REACT), an autologous homologous cell admixture, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for REACT in patients with congenital anomalies of the Kidney and Urinary Tract (CAKUT), as well as in Phase III and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe diabetic kidney disease.

