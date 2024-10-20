Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) Stock Price Down 3.5% – Here’s What Happened

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 3.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $56.55 and last traded at $56.56. 900,150 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 4,326,981 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.62.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $27.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.81.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.19). Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $22.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 3,683 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $224,663.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 265,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,177,810. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 3,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $224,663.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,177,810. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 170,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.51, for a total transaction of $10,298,438.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,047,857.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 219,348 shares of company stock valued at $13,296,833 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Archer-Daniels-Midland

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 12.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,826,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,260,165,000 after acquiring an additional 7,320,289 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 15,790.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,596,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,232,000 after purchasing an additional 7,549,083 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,309,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,847,000 after purchasing an additional 957,270 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 141.6% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,991,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 73.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,830,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,960,000 after buying an additional 1,199,992 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

