ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Bought by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 46,830 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,023 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $2,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARKK. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the third quarter valued at $490,000. Saxon Interests Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 6,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 33,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 76,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter.

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Up 2.1 %

ARKK opened at $48.03 on Friday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52 week low of $33.76 and a 52 week high of $54.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.93.

ARK Innovation ETF Company Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

