Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Friday, November 1st

Shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT – Free Report) are set to reverse split on the morning of Friday, November 1st. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Thursday, September 26th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Thursday, October 31st.

NYSE:AHT opened at $0.60 on Friday. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a 52 week low of $0.53 and a 52 week high of $2.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.52 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.33.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 4.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 482,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 22,400 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 76.1% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 29,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 12,888 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 97.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 28,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.04% of the company’s stock.

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries (Ashford Trust), is a real estate investment trust (REIT). While our portfolio currently consists of upscale hotels and upper upscale full-service hotels, our investment strategy is predominantly focused on investing in upper upscale full-service hotels in the United States that have revenue per available room (RevPAR) generally less than twice the U.S.

