Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRK) Shares Down 2.8% – Should You Sell?

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 2.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $39.92 and last traded at $39.93. 42,033 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 221,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Atlanta Braves from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Get Atlanta Braves alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Atlanta Braves

Atlanta Braves Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.15 and a 200-day moving average of $40.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.01 and a beta of 0.71.

Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $282.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.55) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlanta Braves

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BATRK. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlanta Braves by 568.4% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Hahn Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Atlanta Braves by 33.7% in the second quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in Atlanta Braves during the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Atlanta Braves in the 2nd quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atlanta Braves in the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

About Atlanta Braves

(Get Free Report)

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates the Atlanta Braves Major league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Atlanta Braves Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlanta Braves and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.