Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. HSBC downgraded Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Baidu from $174.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America decreased their target price on Baidu from $128.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Baidu from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $130.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Hsbc Global Res cut Baidu from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Baidu presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.36.

Get Baidu alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Baidu

Baidu Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Baidu

BIDU stock opened at $94.39 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.99. Baidu has a 52 week low of $79.68 and a 52 week high of $126.23. The stock has a market cap of $33.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 11,947,706 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,033,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753,577 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Baidu by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,884,556 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $162,976,000 after purchasing an additional 67,331 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Baidu by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,344,309 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $116,263,000 after purchasing an additional 14,878 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Baidu by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 1,022,883 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $107,689,000 after buying an additional 62,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Baidu by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,018,685 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $107,247,000 after buying an additional 338,110 shares during the period.

Baidu Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.