Baker Hughes (BKR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, October 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 7.37%. Baker Hughes’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts expect Baker Hughes to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Baker Hughes stock opened at $36.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $28.32 and a 12 month high of $39.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.30. The company has a market cap of $36.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 6th. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is 46.93%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Baker Hughes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.59.

In other Baker Hughes news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 114,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $4,000,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 502,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,571,855. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

