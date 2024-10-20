Barclays Increases Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Price Target to $244.00

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Barclays from $224.00 to $244.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.17% from the stock’s current price.

HLT has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $200.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $209.00 to $208.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $185.00 to $181.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.05.

Shares of NYSE HLT opened at $238.81 on Friday. Hilton Worldwide has a 1-year low of $146.36 and a 1-year high of $240.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $222.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.41. The company has a market cap of $59.71 billion, a PE ratio of 51.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.31.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 69.65%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. Hilton Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Laura Fuentes sold 4,919 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $1,067,423.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,460,933. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLT. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,754,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,464,000 after buying an additional 1,282,676 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,127,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,148,000 after buying an additional 1,246,662 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,044,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,908,000 after buying an additional 761,104 shares during the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth about $98,607,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 6,417.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 442,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,634,000 after buying an additional 436,074 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

