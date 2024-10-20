Bill Pereira Sells 29,175 Shares of IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) Stock

IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT – Get Free Report) COO Bill Pereira sold 29,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.24, for a total transaction of $1,378,227.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,889,600. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

IDT Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of IDT stock opened at $47.45 on Friday. IDT Co. has a 12 month low of $27.09 and a 12 month high of $49.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.89 and a beta of 0.78.

IDT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. IDT’s payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IDT. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of IDT by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in IDT by 176.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in IDT in the second quarter worth about $203,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IDT during the first quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $265,000. 59.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised IDT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th.

IDT Corporation provides communications and payment services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Fintech, National Retail Solutions, net2phone, and Traditional Communications segments. The company operates point of sale, a terminal-based platform which provides independent retailers store management software, electronic payment processing, and other ancillary merchant services; and provides marketers with digital out-of-home advertising and transaction data.

