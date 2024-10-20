BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT) Shares Bought by Claro Advisors LLC

Claro Advisors LLC increased its position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Free Report) by 101.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,734 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,969 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust were worth $522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 227,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,792,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,967,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 9.1% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 189,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 15,763 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 11.9% during the first quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 151,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 133,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 5,438 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BCAT opened at $16.29 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.37 and a 200-day moving average of $16.25. BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust has a 52-week low of $13.67 and a 52-week high of $17.18.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.2871 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. This is a positive change from BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $3.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 21.15%.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 14,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total transaction of $245,706.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,302,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,527,848.53. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 656,472 shares of company stock worth $10,825,615 in the last three months.

