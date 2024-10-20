BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Buys 29,795 Shares of Stock

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 29,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of 15.81 per share, with a total value of 471,058.95. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 20,750,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 328,071,934.53. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 14th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 15,281 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of 15.87 per share, with a total value of 242,509.47.

On Monday, September 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 8,012 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of 15.84 per share, for a total transaction of 126,910.08.

On Friday, September 27th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 1,633 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of 15.89 per share, with a total value of 25,948.37.

On Wednesday, September 25th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 300 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of 15.73 per share, for a total transaction of 4,719.00.

On Monday, September 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 2,006 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of 15.98 per share, with a total value of 32,055.88.

On Thursday, September 19th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 15,455 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of 16.14 per share, for a total transaction of 249,443.70.

On Tuesday, September 17th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 27,148 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of 15.93 per share, with a total value of 432,467.64.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:BMEZ opened at 15.70 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of 15.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of 15.49. BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust has a 1-year low of 12.93 and a 1-year high of 16.59.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a $0.176 dividend. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 18,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 21.7% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 9.2% in the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 6.2% during the third quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 36,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 2,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 31.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 3,671 shares during the period.

About BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II’s (BMEZ) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of companies principally engaged in the health sciences group of industries and equity derivatives with exposure to the health sciences group of industries.

