Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lowered its position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Free Report) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,948 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust were worth $616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,214,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,229,000 after buying an additional 105,661 shares during the period. Logan Stone Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 671,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,943,000 after purchasing an additional 296,221 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 527,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,106,000 after purchasing an additional 7,646 shares during the period. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 443,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,218,000 after purchasing an additional 15,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 1,131.7% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 398,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,270,000 after purchasing an additional 365,845 shares during the period.

Get Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust alerts:

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BTT opened at $21.50 on Friday. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a twelve month low of $18.90 and a twelve month high of $21.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.98.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Announces Dividend

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0464 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%.

(Free Report)

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.