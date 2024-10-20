Bleakley Financial Group LLC Acquires 400 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,728 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 2.3% in the second quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 1.2% in the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 1.4% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 1.5% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 7.9% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $265.60 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.41. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $180.75 and a 1 year high of $266.58. The company has a market capitalization of $75.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.41, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.59.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.01. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 239.60% and a net margin of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Marriott International’s payout ratio is currently 26.01%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Marriott International from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird set a $258.00 price objective on Marriott International in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Marriott International from $267.00 to $244.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Marriott International from $248.00 to $238.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Marriott International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $247.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.41.

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

