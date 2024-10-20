Bleakley Financial Group LLC Acquires 9,432 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 168.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,047 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,432 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $1,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Senator Investment Group LP boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 24.8% in the second quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 156,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,110,000 after acquiring an additional 31,000 shares in the last quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the third quarter worth about $1,264,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the second quarter worth about $209,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in Howmet Aerospace by 1,258.3% in the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Howmet Aerospace by 51.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 25,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after buying an additional 8,676 shares in the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 154,909 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total value of $14,961,111.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,982,938.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 70,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.94, for a total transaction of $6,847,550.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,687 shares in the company, valued at $8,985,077.78. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 154,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total value of $14,961,111.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 155,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,982,938.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Trading Down 0.6 %

HWM opened at $105.54 on Friday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.94 and a 52 week high of $106.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.33. The company has a market capitalization of $43.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.99, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 23.02% and a net margin of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HWM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “positive” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $83.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. KeyCorp increased their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Profile

(Free Report)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.