Bleakley Financial Group LLC Acquires Shares of 19,723 First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 19,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,473,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC owned 0.09% of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIRR. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 48.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,516,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,564,000 after acquiring an additional 495,941 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,255,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 97.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 440,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,100,000 after buying an additional 217,241 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 335,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,940,000 after buying an additional 23,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 269,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF stock opened at $77.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.03. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF has a 12-month low of $46.71 and a 12-month high of $78.00.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.0419 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. This is a boost from First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

