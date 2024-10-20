Bleakley Financial Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,053 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MSI. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 5.7% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,982 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 9.6% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Austin Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. 84.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Motorola Solutions Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock opened at $475.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03. The firm has a market cap of $79.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.97. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $271.73 and a 52-week high of $480.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $442.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $396.97.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 337.36% and a net margin of 14.04%. Motorola Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 48.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Motorola Solutions news, COO John P. Molloy sold 23,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.50, for a total value of $9,773,887.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 46,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,079,557.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on MSI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $436.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $372.00 to $467.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $466.17.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

See Also

