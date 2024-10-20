Bleakley Financial Group LLC Buys 10,058 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 128.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,058 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $1,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Kathleen M. Keene sold 4,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total transaction of $416,563.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,829 shares in the company, valued at $344,571.71. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Elizabeth Meloy Hepding sold 7,500 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.42, for a total transaction of $685,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $599,623.78. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathleen M. Keene sold 4,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total transaction of $416,563.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,571.71. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,510 shares of company stock valued at $7,108,005. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Ingersoll Rand to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.17.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE IR opened at $100.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.20 and a 12-month high of $102.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.42.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 11.73%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.08%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.98%.

Ingersoll Rand Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

