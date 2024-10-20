Bleakley Financial Group LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 8.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,755 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 26,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 9,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 130.8% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 3,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $97.51 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $70.61 and a 12-month high of $99.58. The stock has a market cap of $38.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.48 and a 200 day moving average of $88.18.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

