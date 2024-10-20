Bleakley Financial Group LLC Has $1.69 Million Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 85.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,564 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 1.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,362,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,342,190,000 after purchasing an additional 46,659 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,297,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,862,000 after buying an additional 36,583 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at $669,326,000. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of McKesson by 4.1% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,183,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,763,000 after acquiring an additional 47,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 7.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 857,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,879,000 after acquiring an additional 62,875 shares during the period. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Leerink Partners dropped their price objective on McKesson from $665.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of McKesson from $623.00 to $579.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $540.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $531.00 target price (down previously from $603.00) on shares of McKesson in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on McKesson from $656.00 to $661.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $610.86.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.10, for a total transaction of $2,105,808.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,094,604.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Price Performance

NYSE:MCK opened at $509.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $521.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $552.06. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $431.35 and a fifty-two week high of $637.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.44.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $7.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by $0.67. McKesson had a net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 242.57%. The firm had revenue of $79.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 32.07 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 2nd were paid a $0.71 dividend. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.69%.

McKesson Company Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

