Bleakley Financial Group LLC Has $1.96 Million Stock Holdings in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 64.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,683 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,007 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $1,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newport Trust Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter valued at $650,140,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter valued at $537,674,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in GE Vernova during the 1st quarter valued at $367,474,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter valued at $399,770,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter valued at $293,699,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GEV. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $262.00 target price on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $293.00 to $336.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $220.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.73.

GE Vernova Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of GE Vernova stock opened at $272.72 on Friday. GE Vernova Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.00 and a 1 year high of $281.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.85.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.42 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GE Vernova Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

GE Vernova Company Profile

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

