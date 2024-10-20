Bleakley Financial Group LLC Has $2.20 Million Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $2,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TRV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,743,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,702,588,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158,979 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 356.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 868,563 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $176,589,000 after purchasing an additional 678,241 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $88,190,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 324.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 301,584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,324,000 after purchasing an additional 230,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,388,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $319,348,000 after purchasing an additional 196,011 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $286.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $250.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $213.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.42.

Shares of TRV opened at $265.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $231.88 and its 200-day moving average is $219.59. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $157.33 and a fifty-two week high of $269.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.45. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The business had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.55%.

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.44, for a total value of $2,114,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,820,409.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

