Bleakley Financial Group LLC Purchases 2,019 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,746 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,019 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 0.4% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 62,111 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Burkett Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 26.8% in the third quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Verum Partners LLC grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 2.5% in the second quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 10,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 3.4% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 8,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 1.5% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,593 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $43.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $58.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.67 and its 200 day moving average is $40.30. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $26.95 and a twelve month high of $45.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.07. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 5.63% and a positive return on equity of 9.18%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is presently -157.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.02.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Truist Financial news, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 6,688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total value of $295,208.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. acquired 57,300 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.96 per share, with a total value of $2,518,908.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,025,153.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 6,688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $295,208.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

