Bleakley Financial Group LLC Purchases 225 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,411 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $2,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AME. Czech National Bank grew its stake in AMETEK by 8.6% in the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 44,108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,499 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in AMETEK in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,676,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in AMETEK by 53.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust Co. VA bought a new position in AMETEK in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,978,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in AMETEK by 3.3% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 258,677 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,312,000 after purchasing an additional 8,189 shares in the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at AMETEK

In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,460 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.59, for a total value of $250,521.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,006,454.91. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Stock Performance

NYSE:AME opened at $169.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.77, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.89 and a 1-year high of $186.32.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 19.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on AME. StockNews.com downgraded AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Mizuho lifted their target price on AMETEK from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on AMETEK from $216.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen downgraded AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded AMETEK to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.29.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

