Bleakley Financial Group LLC Raises Holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 274.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,339 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,646 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SMH. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

SMH stock opened at $251.51 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $241.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.67. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $136.10 and a 12 month high of $283.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Profile

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

