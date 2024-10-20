Bleakley Financial Group LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,003 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BIV. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 504.0% in the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 40.3% in the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $76.96 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $70.43 and a 52 week high of $78.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.88.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

