Bleakley Financial Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $2,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 16,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 3,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 17,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Finally, Leisure Capital Management increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 7.4% during the third quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 9,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OMC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.11.

Insider Activity at Omnicom Group

In related news, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.17, for a total value of $297,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,524,738.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

Shares of Omnicom Group stock opened at $104.48 on Friday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a one year low of $73.28 and a one year high of $106.51. The company has a market cap of $20.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.27.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The business services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 37.51% and a net margin of 9.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Profile

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Featured Articles

