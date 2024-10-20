Bleakley Financial Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,001 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TMUS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 3.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,042,339 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,351,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667,778 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,652,486 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $596,159,000 after buying an additional 578,348 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,751,007 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $837,032,000 after buying an additional 303,582 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,966,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 26.8% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,233,867 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $201,392,000 after buying an additional 260,795 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $223.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $261.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $203.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.20. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.85 and a fifty-two week high of $223.45.

T-Mobile US Increases Dividend

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $19.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.61 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 11.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is a boost from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is 47.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TMUS shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James lowered shares of T-Mobile US from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $208.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.50.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In related news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 1,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total value of $308,112.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,824,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,627,872. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Deeanne King sold 15,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $2,933,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,761,720. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 1,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total value of $308,112.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,824,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $357,627,872. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 349,261 shares of company stock valued at $69,411,130 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Stories

