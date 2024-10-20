Bleakley Financial Group LLC Raises Stock Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,128 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $1,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bfsg LLC boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 70.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 179 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 1,306.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 211 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $194.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 7.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $64.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.84. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.08 and a 52 week high of $199.85.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The construction company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $9.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.61 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.90 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.03 EPS for the current year.

D.R. Horton announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, July 18th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $178.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $196.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $168.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on D.R. Horton from $200.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.67.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

