Bleakley Financial Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 86.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 34,565 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $1,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in IQVIA by 6.6% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,403,488 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $719,634,000 after acquiring an additional 211,653 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in IQVIA by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,263,944 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $825,416,000 after purchasing an additional 30,014 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its position in IQVIA by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,923,032 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $618,046,000 after purchasing an additional 86,870 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in IQVIA by 3.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,510,685 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $634,927,000 after purchasing an additional 92,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 7.2% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,138,802 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $540,882,000 after buying an additional 143,533 shares during the period. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Insider Activity at IQVIA

In other news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.33, for a total transaction of $320,229.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,812,302.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IQVIA Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:IQV opened at $236.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.15 billion, a PE ratio of 30.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.42 and a 12-month high of $261.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.16.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.07. IQVIA had a return on equity of 28.59% and a net margin of 9.39%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IQV. Jefferies Financial Group lowered IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $266.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of IQVIA from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $251.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Argus raised shares of IQVIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.87.

Get Our Latest Report on IQV

About IQVIA

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.