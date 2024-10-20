Bleakley Financial Group LLC Sells 335 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,802 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 451.4% during the first quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 351.1% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 212 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on BA. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $207.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $195.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.79.

Boeing Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $155.00 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $146.02 and a twelve month high of $267.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $161.10 and its 200 day moving average is $172.53. The company has a market cap of $95.15 billion, a PE ratio of -43.66 and a beta of 1.57.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The company had revenue of $16.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.82) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

