Bleakley Financial Group LLC Sells 5,128 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 24.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,997 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 5,128 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Stephens Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 498.2% in the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 335 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.
In other news, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total value of $299,916.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,697,682.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total transaction of $299,916.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,697,682.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,057,327.62. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.
SBUX stock opened at $96.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $109.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.90 and its 200 day moving average is $84.70. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $71.55 and a 52 week high of $107.66.
Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.93. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.38% and a net margin of 11.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
