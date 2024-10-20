Bleakley Financial Group LLC Sells 5,757 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,757 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $1,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 3,062.4% during the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 31,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 30,593 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 14.6% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 16,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 307.3% in the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 17,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 12,860 shares during the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 49,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 11,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

Shares of VICI stock opened at $33.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.90 and a 200-day moving average of $30.42. The firm has a market cap of $34.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.63 and a 12 month high of $34.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th were given a $0.4325 dividend. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. This is a positive change from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 18th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.38%.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

