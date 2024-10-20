Bleakley Financial Group LLC Sells 892 Shares of TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC lessened its position in shares of TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 892 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in TPG were worth $2,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of TPG by 45.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 155,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,933,000 after acquiring an additional 48,300 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in TPG by 9.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,860,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,581,000 after buying an additional 336,665 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TPG in the first quarter valued at about $5,016,000. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in TPG in the first quarter valued at about $935,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in TPG by 21.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,356,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,826,000 after buying an additional 1,305,799 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

TPG Stock Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ:TPG opened at $66.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $24.19 billion, a PE ratio of -473.86, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.53. TPG Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.62 and a 52-week high of $67.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.45.

TPG Increases Dividend

TPG ( NASDAQ:TPG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $744.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.34 million. TPG had a return on equity of 24.27% and a net margin of 1.08%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TPG Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. This is an increase from TPG’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. TPG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,200.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on TPG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on TPG from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on TPG from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on TPG from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on TPG from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on TPG from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.25.

About TPG

(Free Report)

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles. It also offers monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

