Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) and Operadora de Sites Mexicanos (OTC:OPMXF) Head-To-Head Analysis

Operadora de Sites Mexicanos (OTC:OPMXF – Get Free Report) and Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Operadora de Sites Mexicanos and Blink Charging’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Operadora de Sites Mexicanos alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Operadora de Sites Mexicanos N/A N/A N/A Blink Charging -108.11% -22.70% -15.59%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Operadora de Sites Mexicanos and Blink Charging, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Operadora de Sites Mexicanos 0 0 0 0 N/A Blink Charging 0 3 5 0 2.63

Earnings & Valuation

Blink Charging has a consensus price target of $5.79, indicating a potential upside of 174.20%. Given Blink Charging’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Blink Charging is more favorable than Operadora de Sites Mexicanos.

This table compares Operadora de Sites Mexicanos and Blink Charging”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Operadora de Sites Mexicanos N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Blink Charging $156.05 million 1.37 -$203.69 million ($2.86) -0.74

Operadora de Sites Mexicanos has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Blink Charging.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

44.6% of Blink Charging shares are held by institutional investors. 6.5% of Blink Charging shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Blink Charging beats Operadora de Sites Mexicanos on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Operadora de Sites Mexicanos

(Get Free Report)

Operadora de Sites Mexicanos, S.A.B. de C.V. engages in building, installing, maintaining, operating, leasing, and marketing of various types of towers and other support structures for the telecommunications sector in Mexico. It provides construction services comprises selection and acquisition of the property, and installation and operation of equipment, as well as physical spaces and other non-electronic elements for the installation of service networks. The company also provides site construction services for braced towers, self-supporting towers, monopole towers, and masts. Operadora de Sites Mexicanos, S.A.B. de C.V. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

About Blink Charging

(Get Free Report)

Blink Charging Co., through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, manufactures, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types. It also provides Blink Network, a cloud-based system that operates, maintains, and manages various Blink charging stations and associated charging data, back-end operations, and payment processing, as well as offers fleets, property owners, managers, parking companies, and state and municipal entities with cloud-based services that enable the remote monitoring and management of EV charging stations; and EV drivers with station information, including station location, availability, and applicable fees. In addition, the company offers EV charging hardware, software services, and service plans. It has strategic partnerships across transit/destination locations, including airports, auto dealers, healthcare/medicals, hotels, mixed-use and municipal locations, multifamily residential and condos, parks and recreation areas, parking lots, religious institutions, restaurants, retailers, schools and universities, stadiums, supermarkets, transportation hubs, and workplace locations. Blink Charging Co. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Bowie, Maryland.

Receive News & Ratings for Operadora de Sites Mexicanos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Operadora de Sites Mexicanos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.