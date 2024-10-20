BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGD) Stock Price Down 4.3% – What’s Next?

BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGD – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 4.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $19.22 and last traded at $19.34. 473,862 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 1,776,386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.20.

BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN Stock Down 4.0 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.73 and a beta of -5.03.

Get BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

About BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN

The MicroSectors FANG+ Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (FNGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FANG+ index. The fund tracks -3x the daily price movements of an index of technology and consumer discretionary companies. The note uses derivatives to achieve its -3x exposure. FNGD was launched on Jan 25, 2018 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.