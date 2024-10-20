Brian J. Lee Sells 2,000 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Stock

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) insider Brian J. Lee sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.90, for a total transaction of $1,061,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,359,435.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $528.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $498.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $469.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.36. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $289.36 and a fifty-two week high of $540.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The investment management company reported $8.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.89 by $1.51. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 9.36%. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.47 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 35.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Goldman Sachs Group

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 46.86%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GS. Violich Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 14.6% in the third quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 453.3% in the 3rd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 10,281 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,090,000 after buying an additional 8,423 shares during the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 196.1% in the third quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 14.2% in the third quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,769 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $563.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Wolfe Research raised The Goldman Sachs Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $524.69.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on The Goldman Sachs Group

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Get Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.