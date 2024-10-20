Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $134.63.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $119.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $104.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock opened at $131.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.69 and a beta of 1.48. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 52-week low of $71.65 and a 52-week high of $141.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $137.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.36.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.15. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $670.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Bright Horizons Family Solutions’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.94, for a total value of $109,552.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 31,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,248,563.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel John Guy Casagrande sold 4,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.86, for a total value of $549,957.10. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 13,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,776,095.22. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.94, for a total transaction of $109,552.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 31,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,248,563.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,635 shares of company stock valued at $3,100,340 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BFAM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,356,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,242,000 after purchasing an additional 29,942 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,068,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,832,000 after acquiring an additional 44,893 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,757,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,556,000 after acquiring an additional 87,256 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 784,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,395,000 after acquiring an additional 51,024 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $64,735,000.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

