Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 729 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 107.2% during the 3rd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 32,262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 16,689 shares during the last quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. One Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 206.9% during the 3rd quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 12,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 32,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 10,412 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE BMY opened at $53.22 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.37. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $39.35 and a 52 week high of $57.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The stock has a market cap of $107.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.17, a PEG ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.46.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.54 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a positive return on equity of 12.51%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -77.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on BMY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.20.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

