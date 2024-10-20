Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Purchased by V Square Quantitative Management LLC

V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,465,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 108.7% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 83,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,192,000 after purchasing an additional 43,710 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 99.6% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 17,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,627,000 after buying an additional 8,837 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 55,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,329,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Christopher John Perry sold 31,539 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.37, for a total value of $6,540,242.43. Following the transaction, the president now owns 67,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,938,374.55. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 21,938 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.66, for a total transaction of $4,555,645.08. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 105,094 shares in the company, valued at $21,823,820.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 31,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.37, for a total transaction of $6,540,242.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 67,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,938,374.55. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 134,386 shares of company stock valued at $28,112,824 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $219.10 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $166.73 and a one year high of $224.32. The company has a market cap of $25.89 billion, a PE ratio of 37.39 and a beta of 1.05.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.01. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 42.77%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This is a positive change from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 60.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on BR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $239.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $224.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.33.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

