BTIG Research Begins Coverage on Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX)

BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Apyx Medical in a research report on Monday, September 16th.

Apyx Medical Price Performance

Shares of APYX stock opened at $1.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. Apyx Medical has a twelve month low of $0.97 and a twelve month high of $3.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.35.

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Apyx Medical had a negative net margin of 57.86% and a negative return on equity of 105.45%. The business had revenue of $12.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.67 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Apyx Medical will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Apyx Medical by 1.2% in the first quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC now owns 621,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 7,507 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Apyx Medical by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 511,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 14,481 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Apyx Medical by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 228,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Apyx Medical by 156.7% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 18,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Apyx Medical in the second quarter worth about $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.33% of the company’s stock.

Apyx Medical Company Profile

Apyx Medical Corporation, an energy technology company, engages in the design, development, and manufacture of medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM). It offers Helium Plasma Generator for delivery of RF energy and helium plasma to cut, coagulate, and ablate soft tissue during open and minimally invasive surgical procedures.

