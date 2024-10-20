BTIG Research Increases Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA) Price Target to $24.00

Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at BTIG Research from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 104.43% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Aura Biosciences from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Aura Biosciences from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Lifesci Capital raised shares of Aura Biosciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Aura Biosciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Get Aura Biosciences alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on AURA

Aura Biosciences Trading Up 14.1 %

Shares of Aura Biosciences stock opened at $11.74 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.06. The company has a market cap of $581.63 million, a P/E ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 0.37. Aura Biosciences has a 12-month low of $5.99 and a 12-month high of $12.38.

Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.04. Analysts predict that Aura Biosciences will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Aura Biosciences

In related news, insider Los Pinos Elisabet De sold 24,992 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total transaction of $300,903.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 329,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,971,357.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Mark Plavsic sold 7,383 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total transaction of $72,722.55. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 121,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,193,150.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Los Pinos Elisabet De sold 24,992 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total transaction of $300,903.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 329,847 shares in the company, valued at $3,971,357.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aura Biosciences

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AURA. Long Focus Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Aura Biosciences by 113.4% during the 2nd quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,057,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,992,000 after acquiring an additional 561,766 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its stake in Aura Biosciences by 194.5% during the 2nd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 327,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 216,266 shares during the period. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE lifted its stake in Aura Biosciences by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE now owns 785,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,163,000 after acquiring an additional 80,162 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Aura Biosciences by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 143,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 48,549 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Aura Biosciences by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 250,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 41,711 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

About Aura Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Aura Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops precision immunotherapies to treat a range of solid tumors. The company's proprietary platform enables the targeting of a range of solid tumors using virus-like particles conjugated with drugs or loaded with nucleic acids to create virus-like drug conjugates.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aura Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aura Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.