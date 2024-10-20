BTIG Research Initiates Coverage on AirSculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS)

BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of AirSculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.
AirSculpt Technologies Price Performance
AIRS stock opened at $5.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.60. AirSculpt Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.92 and a 52-week high of $8.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 296.50 and a beta of 1.60.
AirSculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $51.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.50 million. AirSculpt Technologies had a positive return on equity of 6.42% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. Equities research analysts forecast that AirSculpt Technologies will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On AirSculpt Technologies
AirSculpt Technologies Company Profile
AirSculpt Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on operating as a holding company for EBS Intermediate Parent LLC that provides body contouring procedure services in the United States. The company offers AirSculpt, a next-generation body contouring procedure that removes unwanted fat and tightens skin in a minimally invasive procedure.
