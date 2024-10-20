Canadian National Railway (CNI) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 22nd. Analysts expect Canadian National Railway to post earnings of $1.44 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Canadian National Railway to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:CNI opened at $113.62 on Friday. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $103.96 and a fifty-two week high of $134.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $71.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.88.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.614 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.07%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CNI shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. National Bank Financial raised Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Stephens decreased their target price on Canadian National Railway from $127.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Canadian National Railway from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.02.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

