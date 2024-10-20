Canadian National Railway (CNR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, October 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$1.97 per share for the quarter.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported C$1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.93 by C($0.09). Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 27.41%. The business had revenue of C$4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.40 billion.

TSE:CNR opened at C$156.84 on Friday. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of C$143.13 and a twelve month high of C$181.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.62. The stock has a market cap of C$98.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$157.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$164.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.845 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 40.14%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CNR. Wells Fargo & Company raised Canadian National Railway from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$187.00 to C$180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$169.00 to C$179.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$179.00 to C$173.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Canadian National Railway to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$175.14.

In other news, Director Susan C. Jones bought 1,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$162.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$199,324.82. In related news, Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder acquired 543 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$157.53 per share, with a total value of C$85,539.88. Also, Director Susan C. Jones purchased 1,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$162.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$199,324.82. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 4,383 shares of company stock valued at $585,772. Corporate insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

