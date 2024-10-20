Canna-Global Acquisition (NASDAQ:CNGL) & OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) Critical Analysis

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Free Report) and Canna-Global Acquisition (NASDAQ:CNGL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

OneSpan has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Canna-Global Acquisition has a beta of -0.01, meaning that its stock price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get OneSpan alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for OneSpan and Canna-Global Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OneSpan 0 2 2 0 2.50 Canna-Global Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

OneSpan currently has a consensus price target of $15.38, indicating a potential upside of 0.03%. Given OneSpan’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe OneSpan is more favorable than Canna-Global Acquisition.

This table compares OneSpan and Canna-Global Acquisition”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OneSpan $247.53 million 2.35 -$29.80 million ($0.18) -85.39 Canna-Global Acquisition N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Canna-Global Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than OneSpan.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.5% of OneSpan shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.5% of Canna-Global Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of OneSpan shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 72.1% of Canna-Global Acquisition shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares OneSpan and Canna-Global Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OneSpan 6.60% 18.69% 11.29% Canna-Global Acquisition N/A N/A N/A

Summary

OneSpan beats Canna-Global Acquisition on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OneSpan

(Get Free Report)

OneSpan Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, authentication, and secure digital agreements worldwide. The company offers OneSpan Sign, a range of e-signature requirements for occasional agreement to processing tens of thousands of transactions; OneSpan Cloud Authentication, a cloud-based multifactor authentication solution that supports a range of authentication options, including biometrics, push notification, and visual cryptograms for transaction data security, SMS, and hardware authenticators; and OneSpan Identity Verification, which enables banks and financial institutions identity verification services. It also provides Mobile Security Suite, a software development kit that protect mobile transactions; Digipass Authenticators, consisting of a wide variety of authentication devices; authentication servers that provides a range of strong authentication utilities and solutions designed to allow organizations to securely authenticate users and transactions; and Digipass FX1 BIO, a physical passkey with fingerprint scan built for the workforce authentication market. In addition, it offers Virtual Room, a purpose-built, high-assurance solution that blends the simplicity of a consumer video collaboration app with high-assurance identity and authentication security; OneSpan Notary, an online notary solution developed for organizations with in-house notaries; and OneSpan Trust Vault, a blockchain-based decentralized digital storage solution that helps organizations meet compliance, regulatory, and chain of custody requirements for critical documents. It sells its solutions through its direct sales force, as well as through distributors, resellers, systems integrators, and original equipment manufacturers. The company was formerly known as VASCO Data Security International, Inc. and changed its name to OneSpan Inc. in May 2018. OneSpan Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Canna-Global Acquisition

(Get Free Report)

Canna-Global Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire and engage in a share exchange, share reconstruction, and amalgamation with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus its search of target business in the cannabis industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Marina Del Rey, California.

Receive News & Ratings for OneSpan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSpan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.