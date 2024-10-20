Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $6,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Security Advisor Inc. raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 2.4% in the first quarter. Financial Security Advisor Inc. now owns 3,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 0.5% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 16,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 11.7% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 20.8% in the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 9.3% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Capital One Financial

In related news, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 61,532 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total value of $8,175,141.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,934 shares in the company, valued at $5,438,491.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Shares of COF opened at $159.03 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.41. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $88.23 and a 12-month high of $160.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $60.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.44.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by ($0.14). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.87 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on COF shares. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.56.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

