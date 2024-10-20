Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Shares Sold by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,529 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,584 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC owned about 0.08% of Capital Southwest worth $924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Southwest during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 101.7% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Southwest during the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Capital Southwest in the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV purchased a new stake in Capital Southwest in the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.42% of the company’s stock.

Capital Southwest Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSWC opened at $25.64 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.24. Capital Southwest Co. has a 52 week low of $20.72 and a 52 week high of $27.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Capital Southwest Increases Dividend

Capital Southwest ( NASDAQ:CSWC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.03). Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 38.92%. The company had revenue of $51.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.31 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Capital Southwest Co. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This is a positive change from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, B. Riley dropped their target price on Capital Southwest from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

About Capital Southwest

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalizations and growth capital investments.

